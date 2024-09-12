Gauri- Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Muhurat Timing, Ritual, Puja Vidhi for September 12

As the time to bid farewell to Gauri and Ganpati approaches on September 12, preparations for Gauri Visarjan are in full swing. Gauri Puja, observed with deep devotion, is celebrated with the same enthusiasm as a festive occasion. During this time, a variety of offerings, including dishes, snacks, sweets, fruits, and dry fruits, are made to honor Gauri. Traditional items like 'Ghavan-Ghatle' and 'Purna-Varana' are also part of the rituals.

Gauri Visarjan Puja takes place on the third day of Gauri Puja, which this year falls on September 12. The auspicious time (Muhurat) for Gauri Visarjan is between 1:31 PM and 9:51 PM. On the third day, also known as the day of the Original Nakshatra (Mool Nakshatr), Gauri and Mahalakshmi are immersed. In the morning, cotton or yarn threads are cut and tied with turmeric, silk thread, marigold leaves, and flowers. These items, along with marigold leaves and kashifal flowers, are considered essential. The Gauri and Mahalakshmi idols are worshiped with Aarti, and offerings such as sweet 'sevaya kheer' and roasted 'urad dal' papad are made.

As part of the farewell, the idols are worshipped, aarti is performed, and the deities are invited to return the following year. If the Gauri idols are made of metal or are in a permanent form, they are not immersed. After the immersion, households bring some sand back home, spreading it around the house and on the trees in the yard, a tradition believed to bring prosperity and protect plants from pests. In some households, Lord Ganesha is also immersed along with Gauri.

According to the Panchang (Hindu calendar), Gauri's immersion should take place during 'Mool Nakshatra', which begins on the morning of Thursday, September 12, and lasts until 9:53 PM. It is advised to avoid the *Rahu Kaal* period during the immersion. While Gauri's immersion is traditionally done during this time, Ganapati Visarjan can be performed at any time of the day.