Gourmet recipes transport you to Graubünden, Switzerland

Graubünden is an eastern Swiss canton known for its dramatic Alpine scenery and winter sports. A gourmet holiday in Graubünden is distinguished by four ingredients: regional cuisine from three language areas, unrivalled mountain scenery, a wide range of adventure activities ranging from winter hiking to skiing, and warm Swiss hospitality. While you plan your real vacation, here are three recipes that will take you on a gourmet tour of this dreamy destination.

Barley Soup

Graubünden's most famous soup is probably the Bündner barley soup, which is well known far beyond the state border.

Ingredients for about 4 People

100 g coarse or medium barley

2 liters of water

40 g of butter

2 cubes of meat bouillon

1 tbsp salt

300 g pork smoked

200 g Bündnerfleisch

150 g bacon

1 leek stalk

1/2 cabbage

2 carrots

1/2 celery

200 ml of cream

1 onion

150 g of beans

Preparation

Peel celery and carrots and cut into small cubes or strips.

Cut off the thick ribs from the cabbage and cut it into strips, slice the leek stalks.

Cut the onion into small pieces.

Heat the oil in a large pan and steam the celery and cabbage in it.

Add the barley, leek, beans, onion and about 2 liters of water.

Dissolve the bouillon cube and simmer for 2 1/2 hours.

Cut the meat into cubes and add to the soup and let it steep for another half hour.

After the cooking time, season with salt and pepper from the mill and add a little cream just before serving.

Maluns

Maluns is a traditional Grisons dish. Maluns are made from potatoes that are grated and roasted with flour in butter. Have fun cooking.

Ingredients for 4-5 persons

1 kg potatoes, unpeeled, medium to large

10 gr

