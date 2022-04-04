Grammys 2022: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in epic leopard gown on red carpet

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion made heads turn when she arrived on the Grammys 2022 red carpet wearing an epic leopard gown with a thigh-high slit.

Stallion accessorised her stunning gown with eye-catching gold earrings and a stack of bracelets on both wrists.

The 27-year-old rapper, who sported a slicked-back hair look, is nominated for Best Rap Performance for her single 'Thot S--t'.

The recognition follows her win at the 2021 Grammys, where she received the Best Rap Song trophy for her 'Savage (Remix)' single with Beyonce. At last year's show, she also took home the Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance for 'Savage (Remix)' awards.

Her appearance comes right on the heels of her iconic moment at the 2022 Oscars on March 27, when she made a surprise performance with the cast of 'Encanto', adding a verse to the film's hit 'We Don't Talk about Bruno'.

The performance made her the first female rapper to perform at the Oscars, reported E! News.

Coming back to this year's Grammy Awards, the ceremony is being hosted by Trevor Noah. It is being held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

( With inputs from ANI )

