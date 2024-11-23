Green Pencil Foundation Wins Award for Best MHM Practices at 4th MHM Summit At Bharat Mandpam, New Delhi

The Green Pencil Foundation was honored with the prestigious award for "Best Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) Practices" at the 4th MHM Summit held at Bharat Mandapam. The award, presented by Gramalaya Key Resource Centre, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Dettol Banaega Swasth India, and Bank of America, celebrates the Foundation's exemplary contributions to MHM education, advocacy, and community-driven impact.

We were honored with this award in recognition of our efforts to raise awareness about MHM and conduct comprehensive surveys by over 3k+ volunteers working across India. We extracted valuable insights from the survey data and presented them to key decision-makers at Bharat Mandapam in the G20 Auditorium.We received the MHM Practices Award from Padma Shri Mr. Sai Damodaran, Founder of Gramalaya, for our contributions.

The Foundation played a pivotal role in advocating for the recently approved MHM Policy 2024, which emphasizes accessibility to MHM education, products, sanitation, and WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) facilities at schools and colleges. By conducting surveys and leveraging media advocacy, Green Pencil Foundation sensitized policymakers to prioritize menstrual hygiene, resulting in the formulation of these progressive guidelines. Accepting the award, Mr. Sandy Khanda, Founder of the Green Pencil Foundation, and Mr. Anurag, its President, were felicitated by Padma Awardee Sai Damodharan, CEO of Gramalaya. Mr. Khanda dedicated this recognition to the Foundation’s volunteers and core team, stating, “This award belongs to every volunteer and team member who has tirelessly worked to bring sustainable menstrual hygiene practices to communities across India.” Green Pencil Foundation’s grassroots efforts extend across Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Chandigarh, and Kolkata. With over 3,000 volunteers, the Foundation has created widespread awareness about sustainable menstrual hygiene practices and empowered communities to break taboos surrounding menstruation.

During the summit, Mr. Khanda also participated in a panel discussion on the Role of Media in MHM Awareness and Advocacy, where he highlighted the Foundation's recent survey report addressing community concerns. He shared how these insights were used to influence policymakers and gain media support for MHM Policy 2024. Speaking on the approval of the new policy, he said, “This is a collective victory for all MHM advocates. Our next focus must be on identifying challenges to ensure the policy is effectively implemented.” The summit brought together around 250 delegates and 50 speakers from across the country, including notable dignitaries like Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi and Ravi Bhatnagar, Director of South Asia for Reckitt, who has been championing the Dettol Banaega Swasth India campaign.The Green Pencil Foundation’s continued commitment to inclusive MHM education and sustainable practices underscores its vision for a healthier, more equitable society.