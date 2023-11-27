Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: History, significance, celebration and all you need to know

Guru Nanak Jayanti, widely known as Gurpurab, is an auspicious celebration marking the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the revered founder of the Sikh religion. Observed with profound devotion and spiritual gatherings, the festival is a time for reciting hymns from the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of Sikhism.

This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti falls on Monday, November 27, and is embraced with deep reverence by Sikhs globally. The festival aligns with the full moon date of Kartik month, also known as Kartik Purnima, with the additional observance of Parkash Utsav.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Significance

Guru Nana Jayanti holds a great religious significance among Hindus. This was an auspicious day when Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born on Purnima Tithi of Kartik Month. This festival is celebrated as Guru Purab and Nanak Prakash Utsav. This is one of the most prominent festivals of Sikhs which is celebrated across the world with great pomp and show. Devotees offer prayers to their first Guru and honour his teachings on this auspicious day. People gather in Gurudwara and recite the hyms from Gurur Granth Sahib Ji which is the main holy scripture of Sikhs.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: History

As per some legends, it is believed that Gurur Nanak Dev Ji was born on April 15, 149 at Talwandi, now popular as Nankana Sahib which is situated in Pakistan. But Sikh community believe that he was born on Kartik Month Purnima Tithi. His was born to Mehta Kalu and Mata Tripta. Guru Nanak Ji was recognized as a spiritual leader in the 15th century. He believed in spreading peace so he wrote Guru Granth Sahib Ji which is a holy Scripture of Sikhs that has 974 hyms (Shlokas). He also taught everyone "Ik Omkar", which means that the God is only one and he is omnipresent. It does not matter which religion and caste you belong to and he made people understand that God is present everywhere. Guru Nanak Ji was always against the discrimination

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Celebration

Guru Nanak Jayanti is one of the most sacred day in Sikhism which is celebrated with great grandeur across the world. All the devotees get involved in various religious and spiritual activities on this auspicious day. People visit Gurudwaras such as Bangla Sahib, Sheesh Ganj, Golden Temple, Hemkunth Sahib and many other prominent places and Gurudwaras. They light earthen lamps, share the teachings of Gurur Granth Sahib Ji with each other. They do langar sewa, offer prayers and do Ardaas. Gurbani is recited in all Gurudwaras. Many devotees organise Akhand Path for 24 hours at their homes and seek blessing of Guru Nanak Ji. Guru Nanak Ji is not only the Guru of Sikhs but for the whole Hindu community people. All Hindus should acknowledge and honour his teachings, light a diya, offer prayers and seek blessings of Guru Nanak Ji on his birth anniversary.