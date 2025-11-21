Hair Fall in Winter? Make This Simple Homemade Amla Oil for Strong, Shiny Hair

We should take care of our hair specially in winter as, many people faces problem of hair fall in winter. Hair problems have increased a lot due to other factors like pollution, stress. Problems like hair loss, premature graying of hair or dry and lifeless hair are bothering many people, a natural and easy solution to this is homemade amla oil... To reduce many hair problems, it is necessary to take a concrete and permanent natural remedy.

Fresh, juicy amla available in the market during winter days is a good solution to these problems. Amla is considered as nectar in Ayurveda. Amla, which is rich in 'Vitamin C', antioxidants and essential fatty acids, not only nourishes the hair roots, but also makes them strong and shiny. Amla oil available in the market can sometimes be chemical-rich, but amla oil prepared at home is 100 percent pure, nutritious and effective.

Amla oil, made from just a few simple household ingredients, reaches the roots of the hair and strengthens them, maintains their natural color, and also improves hair growth rapidly. The most special thing is that making this oil is very easy and quick . See how to make amla oil at home, in a very simple way and at very low cost, 100% pure and without any chemicals...

How to make amla oil at home...

To make amla oil at home, you will need 100 grams of dried amla pieces, 500 milliliters of coconut oil, 1 medium-sized pot or iron kadhai. To make amla oil, first take dried amla pieces or powder. If you do not have dried amla, then you can cut fresh, juicy amla into pieces and dry them properly in the sun for a few days. Now take coconut oil in a pan and heat it on medium flame. Then add dried amla pieces or powder to it. Do not let the oil get too hot, as excessive heat can destroy the nutrients in the amla.

The amla and the oil will start changing color. When the amla turns dark in color, turn off the heat. When the oil cools down, strain it and press the amla pieces to remove the oil from it. Store the prepared amla oil in an airtight container.

How to apply amla oil on hair?

Warm the amla oil and apply it to the roots of the hair. After that, massage the scalp gently. This improves the blood circulation of the scalp. For good hair health, apply amla oil 2 to 3 times a week.