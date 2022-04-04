Halsey makes a stunning appearance at 64th Grammy Awards post endometriosis surgery

After undergoing endometriosis surgery a few days ago, singer Halsey stunned everyone with her graceful appearance at Grammys 2022.

For the gala, Halsey opted for burgundy and black two-piece dress with a tilted black hat. She accentuated her look with black heels and bold red lip colour.

Prior to her stunning presence at the 64th Grammys Awards, the 'Without Me' singer took to Instagram and opened up about her surgery.

In the post, she noted that she had coincidentally been in the exact same circumstances when she underwent her 'first endometriosis surgery' in 2017, just before that year's Grammys ceremony.

"The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery. I walked the carpet with my stitches still in. As luck would have it, I'm attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago," she posted.

Halsey concluded her caption by requesting an appropriate measure of distance from her fans during the star-studded event, writing, "Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I'm fragile. Fragile but excited."

The 2022 Grammys kicked off on Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

