Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status, Images, and Greetings to Share with Friends and Family

Ganesha is honored in several cultures and religions, including Jainism and Buddhism. The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi takes place over ten days in month of Bhadrapada. Ganpati is the god of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. He is also known as the remover of obstacles and the destroyer of evil. This buzz of this festival is all over India but it is prominently celebrated in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

In Maharashtra specially in Mumbai and Pune you can find Ganpati pandal's in every galli. This year Ganpati Chaturthi falls on 7th September 2024 and Visarjan of 10 days Ganpati will be on 17th September. Here are Ganesh Chaturthi wishes, WhatsApp status that you can put on your Status.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Panchang, Rituals, Puja Vidhi and Auspicious Timing for Ganpati Celebration

May the remover of obstacles, Lord Ganesha, shower you with his choicest blessings and remove all troubles from your life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Wishing you a joyous Ganesh Chaturthi filled with the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha. May He bring prosperity, good health, and endless happiness to you and your family.

This Ganesh Chaturthi, let’s celebrate with laughter and love. May Lord Ganesha bless you with endless happiness and prosperity



On this auspicious occasion, may Ganesha's grace fill your home with peace, harmony, and new beginnings. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

May Lord Ganesha's wisdom and courage always be with you, guiding you towards success in all your endeavors. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Vakratunda Mahakaya Surya Koti Samaprabha! Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvadaa! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Lokmattimes.com wishes you Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.