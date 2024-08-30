Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Panchang, Rituals, Puja Vidhi and Auspicious Timing for Ganpati Celebration

Every year Ganesh Chaturthi (Ganesh Chaturthi 2024) is celebrated on the next day of Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. On this day, Lord Ganesha is worshiped. Also, fasting is observed for Lord Ganesha. Many devotees keep fast till idol installation and worship. This festival is celebrated with great pomp across the country.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in a special way in Maharashtra and Gujarat. Religious belief is that worshiping Lord Ganesha increases happiness and good fortune. Also, money related problems are removed. Let us know the correct date and auspicious time of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi Shubh Muhurta

According to the Vedic calendar, the Chaturthi date of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month will start on September 6 at 03:31 pm Indian time. At the same time, this date will end on September 07 at 05:37 pm in the evening. In Sanatan Dharma, the date is calculated from sunrise. Hence, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on 7th September.

Ganesh Chaturthi Shubh Yog

Rare Brahma Yog is being formed on Ganesh Chaturthi. This Yog will end at 11:17 pm. After this, Indra Yog is being formed. Astrologers consider Brahma and Indra Yog auspicious. By worshiping Lord Ganesha in both these Yogs, every wish of the devotee is fulfilled. Along with this, income and good fortune also increase. Bhadravas is also being formed on Ganesh Chaturthi Tithi. Along with this, there is also a coincidence of Sarvarth Siddhi Yog and Ravi Yog.

Panchang

Sunrise - at 6:02 am

Sunset - at 6:35 pm

Moonrise - at 9:30 am

Moonset - at 8:44 pm

Muhurta

Brahma Muhurta - from 4:31 am to 5:16 am

Vijay Muhurta - from 2:24 pm to 3:14 pm

Twilight Muhurta - from 6:35 pm to 6:58 pm

Nishita Muhurta - from 11:56 pm to 12:42 pm

Note the correct date and auspicious time It is mentioned in the Sanatan scriptures that Lord Ganesha is being worshipped since ancient times. Lord Ganesha is known by many names. During Satyuga, Lord Ganesha was called Vinayak (Ganesh Chaturthi 2024). Sadhaks worship Lord Ganesha with devotion. By worshipping Lord Ganesha, the sadhak gets the desired result.