Happy Independence Day 2025: Wishes, Greetings, Images To Send Family and Friends on Swatantrata Diwas

India will be celebrating 79th Independence day on 15th August 2025. This day holds very special palace in every Indian person as it marks one of the most significant milestone for in country's history. 79 years back India got its freedom from the British colonial rule in 1947. To see this day many freedom fighters had to sacrifice their life. As a proud India every year on 15 August we celebrate this day. Here are few wishes, greeting card to send your family and friends on Independence day.

On August 15, 1947, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru raised India's flag at the Red Fort in Delhi and delivered his "Tryst with Destiny" speech, marking the nation's independence and a new era of hope. Independence Day celebrates India's democracy, freedom, and constitutional values.

1. Freedom is a gift, and today we celebrate it with gratitude and pride. Happy Independence Day.

2. A nation’s strength lies in its freedom and unity. Let's honor both this Independence Day!

3. Freedom is not just a word, but a feeling that binds us all. Wishing you a heartfelt Independence Day!

4. May the tricolor always fly high in your heart, filling your life with pride and happiness. Happy Independence Day!

5. Celebrate the freedom we enjoy today by remembering the brave souls who fought for it. Happy Independence Day!

7. On this day of independence, let's pledge to uphold the values of unity, peace, and prosperity. Happy Independence Day!