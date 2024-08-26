Happy Janmashtami 2024: Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status To Celebrate Birth of Lord Krishna

Lord Krishna is a central figure in Hinduism, revered as the eighth avatar of the god Vishnu and considered a supreme deity in his own right. His life and teachings are chronicled in various ancient texts, most notably the Mahabharata and the Bhagavad Gita, where he serves as a divine charioteer and counselor to the warrior Arjuna.

Krishna was born in Mathura to Devaki and Vasudeva, under dire circumstances. His birth was prophesied to bring an end to the tyrannical rule of his uncle Kansa, who imprisoned his parents and vowed to kill their children. To escape Kansa's wrath, Krishna was secretly transported to Gokul, where he was raised by Nanda and Yashoda. His childhood is marked by playful mischief, such as stealing butter and enchanting the villagers with his flute-playing. Today on 26th of August we are celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna. The celebrations start from midnight and it continues whole day. Here are Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status To Celebrate Birth of Lord Krishna.

1. May Lord Krishna Inspire you to live a life full of love, compassion, and devotion. Happy Janmashtami!

2. The mind acts like an enemy for those who do not control it. – Bhagavad Geeta



3. Celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna with love, devotion, and joy. Happy Janmashtami to you and your family!



4. May Lord Krishna bless you with love, peace, and happiness on this Janmashtami. Happy Janmashtami



5. Happy Janmashtami! May Lord Krishna's blessings be with you always.

