Happy Makar Sankranti 2025 Wishes: Send WhatsApp Messages, Greetings and Quotes to Family and Friends

The festival of Makar Sankranti is being celebrated every year on January 14 a day after Bhogi across India. Sankranti also marks the moving of the Sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn, or 'Makara'. The festival is also known as Sanrant, which is dedicated to the Lord Sun.

In Maharashtra, exchanging of the tilgul with the words, "Tilgul ghya, god god bola," that is "Accept this sweet and speak sweet words." The skies in Gujarat and Rajasthan are filled with colourful kites. In Punjab, Lohri festivity sees people coming around the bonfires to join while they fill the air with music and dance. In Tamil Nadu, it is celebrated as Pongal, where people cook a special dish called 'Pongal' and celebrate with traditional folk dances.

Makar Sankranti also signifies the end of the winter season's solstice and the beginning of warm days and longer days. The festival is celebrated with joy and gratitude with friends and families. Sankranti is also related to agriculture, which celebrates the harvest of crops.

Makar Sankranti signifies the end of winter crops and the birth of new harvest, and farmers thanks to Lor Sun and nature on this day for producing crops. The farm produced shared with friends and family with joy. The festival signifies the victory of light over darkness and truth over lie, and the believers in this faith perform ablutions in rivers, especially in Ganga.

On Makar Sankranti some common practices are done like, making sweets sesame seeds and jaggery (teel and laddu), flying kites and participating in fairs and festivals.

Makar Sankranti WhatsApp Messages and Greetings

"May the bright and joyous festival of Makar Sankranti bring happiness, health, and prosperity to your life. Have a wonderful Makar Sankranti!"

"Wishing you a Makar Sankranti filled with joy, love, and prosperity. May the Sun's rays illuminate your path and fill your life with warmth and success."

"As the Sun enters the sign of Makara, let’s embrace new beginnings and the promise of brighter days ahead. Happy Makar Sankranti to you and your family!"

"May this Makar Sankranti bring you good health, wealth, and happiness. Enjoy the festivities and cherish the moments with your loved ones."

"On this auspicious day of Makar Sankranti, may your life be filled with sweetness just like the delicious tilgul you share. Happy Makar Sankranti!"

"As we celebrate the harvest festival, may your life be abundant with love, laughter, and prosperity. Happy Makar Sankranti to you and your dear ones!"

"Wishing you a bright and beautiful Makar Sankranti filled with sunshine, smiles, and the warmth of cherished relationships. Have a joyful celebration!"

"This Makar Sankranti, let’s count our blessings and express our gratitude for all the wonderful things in our lives. Wishing you a blessed and happy festival!"

"May the kites of happiness soar high in your life, and may the Sun bring you light and positivity. Happy Makar Sankranti to you and your family!"

"Celebrate the festival of kites with joy and enthusiasm. May this Makar Sankranti bring you many joyous moments and cherished memories. Happy Makar Sankranti!"

"Happy Makar Sankranti! May the Sun God bless you with peace, prosperity, and happiness."

"Wishing you and your family a joyful and prosperous Makar Sankranti. Enjoy the festive season to the fullest!"

"May the festival of Makar Sankranti bring you endless joy, good health, and abundant success. Happy Makar Sankranti!"

"Celebrate this auspicious occasion with love, laughter, and lots of tilgul. Happy Makar Sankranti to you and your

loved ones!"

"Sending you warm wishes for a bright and beautiful Makar Sankranti. May your life be filled with sweet moments and

wonderful experiences."

"Happy Makar Sankranti! May the Sun's rays bring you positivity, growth, and the strength to overcome any challenges."

"On this special day, may your heart be filled with warmth and your home with happiness. Happy Makar Sankranti!"

"Wishing you a harvest of happiness and a season of prosperity. Happy Makar Sankranti to you and your family!"

"May the festival of Makar Sankranti fill your life with colors, joy, and laughter. Have a fantastic celebration!"

"Happy Makar Sankranti! May the kite of your dreams soar high and bring you success and fulfillment."