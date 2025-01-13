Bank Holiday on Makar Sankranti: Are Banks Open Or Closed On January 14, 2025?

As India prepares to celebrate Makar Sankranti on January 14, many are wondering about the status of banking services on this festive day. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has confirmed that banks will be closed in various states due to the observance of this important festival, which marks the transition of the Sun into Capricorn.

Bank Closures

On January 14, banks will be closed in the following cities:

Ahmedabad

Bengaluru

Bhubaneswar

Chennai

Gangtok

Guwahati

Hyderabad

Itanagar

Kanpur

Lucknow

However, banks in regions such as Delhi-NCR will remain open on both January 13 and January 14, as these dates are not designated as holidays in the RBI’s official calendar. Banking services will continue to be unaffected in many other areas across the country.

Significance of Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, known by various names such as Pongal in Tamil Nadu and Uttarayana in Gujarat. The festival signifies the end of winter and the beginning of longer days, marking an important agricultural transition.

The auspicious period for rituals on Makar Sankranti will span from 9:03 AM to 5:46 PM, with a particularly significant window known as Maha Punya Kala from 9:03 AM to 10:38 AM. Traditional practices include taking holy dips in rivers, kite flying, and preparing special dishes like sesame sweets.

Online Banking Services

Despite the closures, online banking services and ATMs will remain operational, allowing customers to perform essential transactions. Individuals and businesses are advised to check their regional holiday schedules and plan accordingly to avoid any disruptions during this festive season. As Makar Sankranti approaches, communities across India are gearing up for celebrations that reflect the rich cultural diversity of the nation.