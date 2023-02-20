Harshita Vaishnav defines ‘Sexy is not Size’ with designer Anmol Kakad's new collection; breaks fashion stereotypes

Harshita Vaishnav, a publicist by profession, has been making waves in the fashion industry lately for her stunning looks in designer Anmol Kakad's collection. The designer, known for her belief that ‘Sexy is not a Size" has teamed up with stylist Nishankh Sainani to create different types of looks suitable for all body types. Harshita has not only gracefully carried the designs well but also inspired many plus size people out there to have confidence in themselves.Speaking of this Harshita says, “No more listening to people’s stereotypical remarks, no more stopping!! Everyone is beautiful and societal nuances dont define us. To everyone there, keep moving, you can make a difference!! I’m grateful that Anmol and Nishankh trusted in me and gave me this beautiful opportunity. Thank you!!”

Anmol Kakad describes Harshita as a delight to work with, praising her hard work and dedication to her craft. She says that she has a genuine approach to everything she takes on and has a fabulous work ethic.Anmol Kakad's collection features a range of stunning designs that are suitable for all body types, from elegant evening gowns to casual wear.Despite coming from a non-filmy background, Harshita has made a name for herself as a leading publicist and fashion icon. Her collaboration with Anmol Kakad and stylist Nishankh Sainani has been a huge success, with her style and grace catching the attention of many fashion enthusiasts and trendsetters.