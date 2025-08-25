Hartalika Teej Vrat 2025: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Uttar Puja and Religious Importance of the Fast Observed a Day Before Ganesh Chaturthi

Hartalika Teej Vrat 2025: Day before arrival of lord Ganesha, we celebrate Haritalika Tritiya Vrat. This fast is observed by married women for their husband's long life, while by unmarried women, to get good husband. According to Indian mythology this fast was observed by goddess Parvati to get Lord Shiva as her husband . This year Ganesh Chaturthi (Sthapana) falls on August 27 and Hartalika vrat will be performed on August 26.

Goddess Parvati's father, lord Himalaya wanted her to marry lord Vishnu. to avoid father, Parvati with her friend hid her in a thick forest. Parvati performed severe penance to get Lord Shiva as her husband. On the third day of Bhadrapada, Parvati's devotion pleased Shiva. This is why the Vrat is called 'Hartalika'.

Date of Hartalika Tritiya 2025

Haritalika Swarnagauri Vrat: 26th August 2025

Bhadrapada Shuddha Tritiya starts: Monday, 25th August 2025 at 12:34 PM.

Bhadrapada Shuddha Tritiya ends: Tuesday, 26th August 2025 at 1:54 PM.

According to the Hindu calendar, since the ancient tradition of observing sunrise as the date is prevalent, it is said that Haritalika Tritiya Swarnagauri Vrat should be observed on Tuesday, 26th August 2025. Also, this fast should be observed from sunrise to 1:54 PM. Because after that, the date of Tritiya will end.

Why this Vrat is Important?

Married women observe this Vrat for the long life of husband, while unmarried to get husband of their wish. This vrat is consider as a symbol of devotion, dedication of women towards her husband.

Puja Vidhi

First offer turmeric and saffron to your deities, placing a Vida leaf in front of the God. Place two Vida leaves, a coin, and a betel nut on the leaf and offer obeisance to God, Guruji, and elders before sitting in the appropriate position. Then, place Akshat on the square, place two Hartalika idols on it, and create a Shivling from sand or place the Shivling brought with the Haritalika idols in front.

While worshiping Haritalika, pray, “My dear Parvati, may you get the boon you desire. May you have endless good fortune.” Show incense, lamps, and offerings and offer various types of leaves and flowers. While worshiping, meditate on Umamaheshwar. After the puja, one should bow down to Mother Parvati and Mahadev with all one's heart. Perform aarti and distribute prasad.

Haritalika Uttara Puja or Conclusion of the Fast

In Haritalika fast, Uttara Puja should be performed on the next day in the morning. Perform Achaman and worship . After offering the offering nevidya of curd rice, then perform Aarti and offer Akshata.