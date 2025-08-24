Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Photo: First Look of Mumbai’s Iconic Ganpati Idol Unveiled; See Pictures

Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the oldest and most famous Ganesh mandals in Mumbai, attracting visitors from all over in hopes of seeing the iconic Ganpati idol. Every year, millions of devotees gather here for darshan, and in 2025, the celebrations will run from August 27 to September 6.The unveiling of the Lalbaugcha Raja, the iconic Ganesh idol, is also one of the main attractions of the festival.

The first Lalbaugcha Raja idol was installed in 1934. The local fishing community and mill workers, who had lost their livelihoods due to the closure of a popular market in Lalbaug, vowed to Lord Ganesha for a permanent marketplace. When their prayers were answered, they started installing Ganesh idols in gratitude. Since then, Lalbaugcha Raja has been celebrated as the navasacha Ganpati — the Ganesha who fulfils wishes. The popularity of Lalbaugcha Raja is unmatched. Every year, an estimated 20 to 25 lakh devotees visit the pandal during the 10 days of Ganeshotsav. People from across India and even overseas make it a point to visit and seek blessings.

Devotees offer everything from gold and silver ornaments to huge sums of money. Over the years, Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has received donations worth crores of rupees, making it one of the richest Ganesh pandals in the country. These funds are used for various charitable activities, including education, healthcare, and social welfare. From Bollywood actors and industrialists to political leaders, Lalbaugcha Raja attracts big names every year.