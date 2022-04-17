Have you got your glass of Cold Brew?
New Delhi, April 17 Cold brew coffee is one of the fastest growing beverage trends globally, as it's refreshingc and keeps one cool during summer. Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India, shares some cold brew recipes:
COLDBREW VIETNAMESE-STYLE
Ingredients:
* Ice cubes
* Cold brew coffee concentrate 2
* 3 tablespoons sweetened condensed milk, more or less to taste
Directions:
* Fill your cup with ice and pour in cold brew coffee concentrate, to about half way.
* Stir in sweetened condensed milk until combined.
* Add more coffee or condensed milk, to taste.
Note: This is certainly not the traditional method of making Vietnamese coffee. An authentic version would require mixing hot coffee with the sweetened milk, then adding the ice.
CRUSHED CRACKER COLD BREW
