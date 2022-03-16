Holi 2022: Why do people wear white clothes on Holi? Check out the reason

With Holi round the corner, everyone is filled with enthusiasm and joy to celebrate the festival of colours without any fear of COVID-19 disease after two years. The festivities have gripped markets, boosting sales of colours, balloons, and water guns.

Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil. Colors have a special charm and significance in Indian festivals. But have you ever wondered why do people wear white on Holi? Why is white so special? Let's find out.

What is the significance of wearing white clothes on the day of Holi?

Although Holi is celebrated with the same joy as other festivals, it is a time when people forget their differences and wish each other good luck. They play with colors.

According to astrologer Pandit Amar, wearing white clothes is very important for Holi. White clothes are a symbol of peace and every color is visible in white. Therefore, white clothes are specially worn for the festival of Holi. "People wear white clothes as a symbol of peace of mind and happiness," he said.

Also, the quality of accepting people with an open mind by removing all the worries in the mind is also in white. It is believed that on the occasion of Holi, even enemies hug and forget their differences. Just like water has no color and the color mixed with water becomes its own. Also, white clothes do not have their own color. No matter what color you wear on a white cloth, it becomes that color. Most importantly, Holi is a festival celebrated in summer. White is also important for protecting against heat.