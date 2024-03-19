Holi and Holika Dahan 2024: Know Date, History and Significance of the Festival of Colours

Holi, festival of colors, signifies love, youth, joy, and brotherhood. Rang, Abir, Gulal, Gujia, Misthan, and Falgun songs are emblematic of this celebration. Traditionally, it falls on the day after Phalgun Shukla Paksha or Purnima.

Holika Dahan foregoes Holi, occurring on Phalgun Purnima. Holishtak, eight days before Holi, is deemed inauspicious for significant endeavors per the scriptures. This year, Holi and Holika Dahan fall on the 25th and 24th of March, respectively. Holashtak commences on 17th March 2024.

Holika Dahan 2024 Muhurat: Starting at 09:54 AM on 24th March 2024 and concluding at 12:29 PM on 25th March 2024. The auspicious time for Holik Dahan is from 11:13 PM to 12:07 PM on March 24, 2024, lasting 1 hour and 14 minutes.

Holika Dahan 2024 Bhadra Kaal: Ensure to verify Bhadra Kal during Holika Dahan; abstain from burning Holika if Bhadra's influence overlaps with Phalgun Purnima's twilight. In 2024, there is no Bhadra Kaal during Holika Dahan.

Bhadra Poonch: 06:33 PM to 07:53 PM

Bhadra Mukh: 07:53 PM to 10:06 PM