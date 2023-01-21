IDCA Tri-Nation ODI for deaf with teams from Bangladesh, Nepal to be held in Kolkata from April 28

New Delhi, Jan 21 Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) Tri-Nation One Day International (ODI) for the deaf will be held from April 28 to May 6 in Kolkata.

In this tournament, deaf cricket teams from India, Bangladesh and Nepal will compete with each other to take the coveted trophy home.

For the upcoming tournament, IDCA has till now shortlisted the names of 21 players based on their past performance. Out of this, 16 players will be selected for the Tri-Nation tournament by a five-member selection committee after an internal meeting scheduled to be held on January 28 and 29, here.

The committee will be headed by Dev Dutt (Coach). Vinod Kumar Matta (Chief Selector), MP Singh (Head Coach), Sumit Jain (President), Ajay Kumar (Secretary) and Manish Goel (Treasurer) will be on the panel.

Sumit Jain, President, IDCA said, "IDCA is delighted to be hosted in Kolkata which is one of the venues for the IPL as well. Teams from the following states are participating in the IDCA T20 Premier League for Deaf- Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Telangana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab & Delhi. We are excited that this tournament will generate public awareness & we invite sponsors/donors to support disability sport specially cricket."

Roma Balwani, CEO, IDCA, said, "On my recent visit to Kolkata I met leaders from companies that are headquartered in Kolkata, we are fortunate that they are keen to support deaf cricket as a social cause. I am looking forward to collaborate with these forward-looking organisations which will support these unsung heroes of New India."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor