Paris Olympics 2024: PM Modi's Special Message to Indian Contingent, Says 'May They All Shine'

Everyone is currently focused on the 2024 Paris Olympics. On July 26, Monday, the grand inaugural ceremony took place, marking the start of this prestigious event. The Indian contingent for the Parade of Nations at the Paris Olympics includes 78 athletes and officials from 12 disciplines, all of whom are already in France. Ahead of the Olympics Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged athletes with a message.

Modi took X and wrote, "As the Paris #Olympics commences, my best wishes to the Indian contingent. Every athlete is India’s pride. May they all shine and embody the true spirit of sportsmanship, inspiring us with their exceptional performances. Paris2024."

As the Paris #Olympics commences, my best wishes to the Indian contingent. Every athlete is India’s pride. May they all shine and embody the true spirit of sportsmanship, inspiring us with their exceptional performances. #Paris2024 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2024

Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha and Chef-de-Mission Gagan Narang have prioritized athletes in the composition of the contingent. All athletes who were available will be part of the parade. However, many players will be competing in various events on Saturday, and the IOA has respected their decision to prioritize preparation over participating in the opening ceremony.

Before the opening day, India has already made its mark at the Paris Olympics. The Indian men's and women's archery teams have directly qualified for the quarter-finals in their respective events.

India has named 117 athletes in its contingent for the Paris Olympics. The country will have its first shot at a medal during the mixed team air rifle medal matches scheduled for July 27 at the National Shooting Centre in Chateauroux. Two Indian teams, Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan and Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal, will be competing in this event. Manu Bhaker will also be competing in two individual pistol events and the 10 m air pistol mixed team competition.

Here are some prominent athletes from the 12 disciplines representing India:

Archery: Deepika Kumari and Tarundeep Rai

Badminton: PV Sindhu

Boxing: Lovlina Borgohain

Equestrian: Anush Agarwalla

Golf: Shubhankar Sharma

Hockey: Krishan Pathak, Nilakanta Sharma, and Jugraj Singh

Judo: Tulika Mann

Sailing: Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan

Shooting: Anjum Moudgil, Sift Kaur Samra, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, and Anish

Swimming: Srihari Nataraj and Dhinidhi Desinghu

Table Tennis: Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra

Tennis: Rohan Bopanna, Sumit Nagal, and Sriram Balaji