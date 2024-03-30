Home Remedies For Better Digestion

When you go out for festivities or any special occasion that involves fun and amazing cuisines, Sometimes, you cannot enjoy all that due to conditions associated with poor digestion. Digestive issues have become one of the most common medical issues worldwide. These issues include diarrhoea, bloating, constipation, gas, pain in the abdomen, nausea and vomiting. Almost everyone suffers from one or more of these digestive problems in their life. These problems are not very serious and can be resolved on their own, but some can persist if not treated properly. Moreover, you can try probiotic capsules that can help you to relieve constipation, diarrhoea, and stomach pain.

Home Remedies To Treat Digestion

Let’s have a look at some of the home remedies to treat poor digestion which includes:

Prevent Gas

Gas forms when you swallow air while drinking or eating. Your body also produces gas while digesting food, and the trapped gas in your stomach can cause discomfort and bloating. A certain amount of gas is healthy. However, some activities cause an individual to swallow more air than normal, which increases the amount of gas in your stomach. The activities are eating too quickly, chewing gum, carbonated drinks, etc. Some specific foods, such as kidney beans, apples, broccoli, yoghurt, and onions, make more gas when they go through your digestive system. You can try rubbing your stomach gently to help gas move out of your body, which can help reduce stomach bloating and discomfort.

Consume Fibre

Fibre provides a wide range of benefits to your healthy body, lowers cholesterol levels, and reduces the risk of certain heart diseases. It also helps to improve digestion by bowel movements regulation. According to studies, an average adult should consume around 30 grams of fibre in their regular diet. You can consume fibre from dried fruit, beans, fruits and veggies, nuts and seeds, and whole grains. You should also drink tons of water or liquids to ensure the fibre absorbs enough water to quickly pass through your digestive system.

Drinking Mint Tea

One of the best home remedies for nausea and indigestion is mint tea. Make a simple mint tea by following these simple tips:

Set it aside 5-10 peppermint leaves. Boil a cup of water and leave it and cool. Pour some water over the tea leaves and steep for 3-4 minutes. Give a touch of lemon slice or honey if required.

Studies have shown that peppermint oil may help relieve symptoms of Inflammatory bowel syndrome including stomach pain in the short term. But, more study or research is required to understand the exact science behind this. Additionally, you can consider adding zinc tablets to your diet which acts as a soothing mineral for your digestive tract.

Conclusion

Digestive issues can arise due to stress or poor digestive health. Mild to moderate digestive issues can be well treated at home with home remedies like adding or expelling specific foods from your diet, exercising, and holding a food diary. However, severe digestive issues require medical assistance.If you experience new or unexpected digestion issues, consult a medical help to receive treatment for your symptoms. In addition, try amla powder, as it can help to relieve acidity and improve digestion.