Hop-on to for an egg-cellent Easter brunch

By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

New Delhi, April 7 Ushering in the festivities, celebrate this Easter with a specially curated brunch at your favourite address. Crafted with utmost care and inspired newness, the brunch at the properties features an array of relishing specialties, making your Easter truly Eggcelent!



Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

Celebrate Easter with a special brunch at Lush, the all-day dining restaurant at Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel. Savour the mouth-watering suckling pig, BBQ and grills counter, waffle witches, coconut cream eclairs, pies, and other exciting dishes that the restaurant chef's team has to offer. Don't miss out on this opportunity to welcome new beginnings and create unforgettable memories with your loved ones.

Date: April 9, Sunday

Time: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Price: Rs 1,895 ++ per person, With IMFL Rs 1000 AI additional

Venue: Lush, Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

For further details, please dial/WhatsApp for business: +91 9513944520

Conrad Bengaluru

Enjoy a specially crafted brunch with your loved ones at Caraway Kitchen this Easter, bringing together the magic of fresh flavours and unique recipes only at Conrad Bengaluru.

A few dishes to look forward to include Roast leg of lamb - traditional style stuffed lamb leg roasted with aromatised herbs and vegetables, Scalloped Potatoes - classic baked French layered potato casserole dish seasoned with onion cream sauce, Bergen Easter Chicken - Norwegian style pan seared herb chicken with creamy lemon butter emulsion, Quiche Loraine - classic savoury flan made of pastry crust, egg, cream, vegetable, cheese and Vanilla Custard Egg Shell - vanilla beans custard stuffed in dark chocolate egg shell to name a few.

Easter Brunch starting from Rs 2,800 plus taxes (non-alcoholic)

Rs 3,500 plus taxes (beer and wine)

For more details or reservations, call: +91 88844 28234 , +91 80 2214 4444

The St. Regis, Mumbai

This Easter weekend, Seven Kitchens and Koishii will give access to an indulgent Easter experience, offering exquisite menus and fun activities for the whole family.

Indulge in an egg-stravagant Nikkei feast with your loved ones as you celebrate the new beginnings with the unparalleled views of the city at Koishii, the city's most loved Nikkei cuisine dining destination at The Penthouse, Level 37. With their special brunch-Easteria, and as you sip Pisco sours, enjoy the tunes by resident DJ Manish Khatri, along with a special act by a renowned magician Chirag Jethwaney, savour the creativity of Japan and the vibrancy of Peru with eclectic culinary offerings.

Immerse in the festivities with a lavish Easter Brunch at Seven Kitchens, the all-day dining destination at The St. Regis Mumbai. The gourmet selection has been carefully crafted by Chef Paul Kinny, the Culinary director and his passionate team, featuring Roast Pork Ribs, a live station for Turkey carvings, Pancakes and French Toast, and a range of sweet delicacies to round up the experience on a sweet note.

The little ones can indulge in experiences like Egg Painting, Egg Hunting, Feed the bunny, along with a special kids buffet that includes a cotton candy station and Cupcake activities for kids.

Easter Brunch at Seven Kitchens, The St. Regis Mumbai

Date- Sunday, April 9, 2023

Time- 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Price- Brunch (without alcohol): INR 2,800 plus taxes per person; Brunch (inclusive of alcohol): INR 4000 plus taxes per person; Brunch (inclusive of premium alcohol): INR 6,500 plus taxes per person

Easteria at Koishii, The Penthouse

Date- Sunday, April 9, 2023

Timing- 12:30 p.m. onwards

Pricing- A la carte

Family Friendly Brunch



The Den, Bengaluru

The Den Bengaluru is bringing the Easter festivities to a whole new level with an exciting line-up of events and activities that are sure to delight all age groups. Enjoy Easter themed brunch buffet at The Creek with unlimited servings of sparkling wines and signature cocktails while the kids enjoy a range of activities like balloon craft, tattoo art, a movie screening, and playhouse activities.

When: April 9, 2023

Time: 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Available at: The Creek

Price: Non-Alcoholic Brunch - INR 2,199++

Brunch with IMFL - INR 2999++

For more details, call: 080 71117222

Courtyard by Marriott Hebbal

As the season of renewal and growth unfolds, Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal invites patrons for an exclusive Easter Celebration at The Hebbal Cafe. The cafe will host an Easter brunch that promises to be a feast for your senses. Savour the delicious Strawberry Salad with poppy seed dressing, Honey Pecan and Goat Cheese Salad, Honey Baked Ham, Herb Crusted Salmon, Parmesan Baked Potatoes, and Live Station Carving Station. Breathe in the sweet aroma of the season and relish the warmth of family and friends as you enjoy this delightful brunch.

When- April 9

Time- 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Price- Adult: Rs 1,899 plus tax

Kids: Rs 949 plus tax (5-12 years)

Call or WhatsApp at +919606482968 to know more or to book your table now

Renaissance Hotel Ahmedabad

Renaissance Hotel Ahmedabad invites patrons to embrace the joy and festivities of Easter in a truly exciting way, as the hotel is all set to host a magical Easter Sunday Brunch at R Kitchen, the all-day multi-cuisine dining restaurant at the luxury property.

The expert team of chefs has created a mouth-watering menu for the festive occasion that is sure to tantalize your taste buds. As you indulge in the chef's exquisite creations, your little ones can immerse themselves in a world of wonder and fun with a host of bunny-themed activities, including egg decoration and scavenger hunts. It's the perfect opportunity to bond with family and friends, as you create unforgettable memories and cherish the joys of the season.

What: Easter Brunch

Where: R kitchen, Renaissance Hotel Ahmedabad

Price: Rs 1999 plus taxes with mocktails (1+1 offer is applicable)

Time: 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

To reserve your table please call 7574847178

Grand Hyatt, Mumbai

This Easter, gear up for a fun-filled brunch at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai! Celebrate the joyous occasion with your friends, family, and loved ones at Fifty Five East. The brand invites you to indulge in the delectable Easter brunch and tune into the live music, and participate in some exciting Easter activities. Come and enjoy our warm hospitality, and excellent service, and have a fun-filled day.

Where: Fifty Five East, Grand Hyatt Mumbai Hotel & Residences, BKC

When: April 9, 2023

Time: 12.30 p.m. - 3.30 p.m

Fees: Rs 4,500

AnnaMaya's special Easter Brunch at Andaz Delhi

AnnaMaya, the modern food hall at Andaz Delhi - Hyatt's first luxury lifestyle hotel in India is celebrating the festival of Easter, with a sumptuous themed buffet featuring a variety of Easter delicacies.

Guests can indulge in a delicious spread, and to celebrate the festival of Easter in full spirit, AnnaMaya has also curated multiple experiential activities that are family-friendly and engaging for both adults and kids. The Easter Brunch Spread at AnnaMaya, the Modern Foodhall at Andaz Delhi also includes a variety of wonderful Easter-themed goodies, such as Chocolate Easter Eggs, Easter Cupcakes along with a Live Roast and special Carving Stations, all of which are available for the guests to satiate themselves with, and will make their experience even more memorable.

While the Brunch Package with food and soft beverages is priced at Rs 3,250++, the package with food and alcoholic beverages is priced at Rs 3,950++. They also have a third package which includes food, beverages and sparkling wine which is priced at Rs 5,700++.

The Special Easter Brunch at AnnaMaya is being celebrated on April 9, 2023 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. For reservations and further information, please contact +91 8588804222.

Joyous Easter at Shangri-La Bengaluru

This Easter, Shangri-La has all your eggs in one basket! Hop on over to b cafe with friends and family over a celebratory brunch. On offer is fare from around the globe including Easter specials like Coffee Plum Glazed Ham, Sticky Onions and Cheddar Quiche, Brioche Easter Pate, Hot Cross Buns, and Easter Bunny Rolls. Top it off with crafted drinks by the mixologist and some egg-cellent desserts. The little ones can engage in a Golden EggHunt and delightful giveaways.

Availability: Brunch ; April 9, 2023 ; b Cafe

Price: Starts at Rs 2999 plus taxes

Address: No 56-6B Palace Road, Bengaluru 560 001, India

Call +91 80 4512 6100

K3- New Delhi's Food Theatre, JW Marriott, Aerocity

Easter is just around the corner and what better way to celebrate than indulging in a delicious Easter Brunch at K3 with your friends and family! K3 menu is carefully curated by three world-renowned chefs and their teams especially to cater to all your taste buds.

The restaurant has an exciting line-up of dishes that are sure to leave you wanting more. The highlights of the buffet range from the classic Cross Buns and Easter Eggs to the scrumptious Dandy Cake and International Egg Dishes like Scotch Eggs, Madras Egg Roast, and Indonesian Egg Kare. For our meat lovers, we have the Carving Lamb and for the vegetar, we have an array of Spring Seasonal Vegetarian dishes like creamy polenta with wild mushroom ragout, oven-roasted seasonal maple glazed rainbow carrots, and chickpeas with marinated feta and Easter special Ricotta peas and leek quiche.

Top off your meal with a range of signature cocktails, blended with premium spirits of your choice to keep the conversation and drinks flowing. Special arrangements have been made for children with fun games such as Egg Hunt and Egg painting.

Brunch: Non-Alcoholic Rs 4,199 plus taxes (per person) and Alcoholic Rs 5,199 plus taxes (per person)

Delhi Baking Company: Delicacies @ INR 350 plus taxes onwards

When: April 9, Sunday

Where: K3, New Delhi's Food Theatre at JW Marriott, Aerocity

Timings: 12 Noon Onwards

Contact: +91 11-45212121

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor