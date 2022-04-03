How to balance your 'doshas' during summer?
By IANS | Published: April 3, 2022 10:43 AM2022-04-03T10:43:33+5:302022-04-03T10:55:44+5:30
Dr Manoj Kutteri New Delhi, April 3 'Doshas' are biological energies found in our bodies and minds made ...
Dr Manoj Kutteri
New Delhi, April 3 'Doshas' are biological energies found in our bodies and minds made up of five major elements
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app