How To Link Your Driving License With Aadhaar For Mobile Verification

If you hold a driving license, chances are you may have recently received a message from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The message urged all license holders to update their mobile numbers on the Parivahan portal through Aadhaar verification. This step is aimed at ensuring that all communication from the transport department reaches citizens without hurdles. The government has clarified that if your mobile number is already linked, you can ignore the message. However, those who have not updated it are advised to complete the process promptly.

Recently, the transport ministry issued an alert message across the country, stating, “All license holders are requested to link or update their mobile numbers with their driving license through Aadhaar verification and confirm it. Please visit parivahan.gov.in and complete the process online. If already done, kindly ignore this message.” This notification has been circulated nationwide to all vehicle and license holders to ensure smooth delivery of transport services and prevent any fraudulent activities in the future.

According to officials, linking your mobile number with Aadhaar will not only simplify transport-related services but also safeguard against misuse. Once verified, important details like e-challan updates, vehicle transfer status, insurance renewal, and tax reminders will directly reach the registered mobile number. This will help license holders stay updated without visiting offices. Additionally, authorities believe the move will increase transparency and reduce delays. Citizens are encouraged to act swiftly and finish the process, as failure to do so may cause difficulties in availing government transport facilities.

To update the mobile number, users must visit the official Parivahan portal – parivahan.gov.in. The website provides a dedicated option to update mobile details through Aadhaar authentication. Vehicle owners or license holders need to fill in essential details such as registration number, date of birth, chassis number, and license number. Once entered, an OTP will be sent to the Aadhaar-linked mobile number. After verification, the updated number will be stored in the system. The entire process is online, quick, and requires no physical visit to the RTO office.

For linking the driving license, citizens can either scan the Sarathi QR code available on the portal or directly visit the relevant section. The process involves entering the driving license number, date of birth, state name, and captcha code. Once the Aadhaar-based OTP verification is completed, the mobile number gets successfully updated. Authorities have made it clear that those who have already completed the procedure do not need to take any further steps. However, if not done, individuals may miss out on crucial notices or service-related updates from the transport department.

The government has also warned that failure to update the mobile number may cause delays in receiving receipts, registration renewals, insurance updates, or other transport-related services. Since most communication will now be handled digitally, having a verified mobile number linked with Aadhaar is essential. The Ministry has urged all vehicle owners and license holders to complete the update at the earliest to avoid complications. This initiative is expected to improve efficiency, reduce fraudulent practices, and make transport services more accessible for citizens across India.