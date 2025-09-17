How to Prepare for Navratri 2025 Ghatsthapana: Must-Have Essentials for Installation of Goddess Durga

Just few days left for the Navratri and here is the list of essential items for Ghatsthapana. Pitru Paksha 2025 ends on September 21st and Shardiya Navratri 2025 begins on September 22nd. Navratri preparations have also started everywhere. Housewives are rushing from home to home. Young people are obsessed with Garba and Dandiya and if that is not enough, then the matching of the nine colored clothes of Navratri is going on.

Overall, an atmosphere of celebration and joy is being created everywhere. But first, we should know why we celebrate this festival. Let's For Navratri 2025, the essential items for Devi Sthapana (installation of Goddess Durga) at home include a combination of ritual ingredients, devotional items, and puja decoratives required for Ghatasthapana and daily worship.

Ghatasthapana Samagri

Idol or photograph of Goddess Durga Chowki (altar) to place the idol, covered with a red cloth Clean clay or brass pot (Kalash) for Ghatasthapana. Sacred water (Gangajal or pure water) for the Kalash. Mango or Ashoka leaves (5–7 leaves) to adorn the Kalash. Unpeeled coconut, wrapped in red cloth. Sapta Dhanya (seeds of seven different grains) or barley, to sow in the clay pot. Clean soil or sand to fill the pot and sow seeds. Sacred thread (Kalava/Mouli) to tie around the Kalash. Coins, betel nuts (Supari), and Durva grass (optional) in the Kalash. Flowers and garlands (preferably red or marigold) for offering. Kumkum (vermilion), roli, turmeric, and sandalwood paste for worship. Sweets and fruits for Bhog/Naivedya. Lamp (diya), cotton wicks, ghee/oil, incense sticks (agarbatti), and camphor. Panchopchar items: scent, flowers, lamp, incense, Naivedya (fruit/sweet). Additional shringar items for offering (sindoor, mehendi, bindi, bangles, kajal, etc.). Mirror, comb, small red scarf, toran (decorative mango leaf garland) for decoration.

How to install Ghat

Establish the chowki at a clean and auspicious location in the house, cover with red cloth, and set the idol/photo of Durga Maa. Prepare the Kalash according to steps: fill with water, insert leaves, add the coconut, tie Mouli, and sow barley in a clay pot. Arrange shringar and other items, and decorate puja space with rangoli, lights, and festive ornaments.