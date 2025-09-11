When Does Navratri 2025 Start? Date Ghatasthapana Muhurat, Nine Colors and Festival’s Spiritual Meaning

Preparation begins to welcome goddess Durga at home. Every year Shardiya Navratri is celebrated as the victory over the demon Mahishasura. In 2025 Shardiya Navratri begins on September 22, 2025 and will end on Dasara. Navratri is the celebration were people install idol of goddess Durga and play dandiya and if that is not enough, then the matching of the nine colored clothes of Navratri is going on. Overall, an atmosphere of celebration and joy is being created everywhere. But first, we should know why we celebrate this festival. Let's know the importance of Goddess Navratri!

From the first day of the Ashwin month to the ninth day, she fought a fierce battle with a demon named Mahishasura and defeated him on the tenth day and won the Vijayadashami, hence Vijayadashami is celebrated. In memory of this victory, we worship the Goddess on the nine days of Navratri and the tenth day of Dussehra, observe vigils, do charity and try to double the joy by playing Bhondla, Garba, Dandiya to enjoy the festival.

Reason behind Ghata Sthapana 2025:

The Ghats installed during Navratri are considered a symbol of the earth. The five major elements are worshipped by filling them with water. This Ghat is placed on the soil and new grains are sown in that soil. By seeing the grains that bloom the most in nine days, the farmer king can predict which crop will be abundant in the next year. As part of the worship, garlands of marigold flowers, which are most available during this season, are tied on the ghats in this way every day for nine days. On the tenth day, the Ghat is moved as a prelude to worship. The act of Ghatasthapana teaches us to preserve and conserve everything that nature has given us. The message is that if we store water by collecting rainwater like Ghatasthapana, drought-related situations will not arise.

Auspicious time for Ghatasthapana:

22 September 2025

Auspicious time: From 6.09 am to 8.06 am.

Auspicious time: From 11.49 am to 12.38 pm.

Upasana

During these ten days, various forms of the Goddess are worshipped by reciting the Saptashati and chanting the mantras in it. In this, peace, hunger (hunger), thirst (thirst), sleep, Lakshmi, Saraswati, shadow, affection, all these forms give physical and mental strength, so these Saptashati mantras are called Siddha Mantras. Kumkum is made, virgins are worshipped, food is served by filling the mouth with water, and also, as an aarti of the goddess, filling the mouth with water, and Jogwahi is also requested for nine days. Some people fast, some walk barefoot, some chant names, and chant hymns. The purpose behind that practice is to divert the mind from material pleasures and spend time in spirituality, contemplation of God, and gain energy.

Hadaga, Bhondla: (Bhondla 2024)

We know that Garba and Dandiya are played during Navratri, but the Bhondla, which continues until Kojagiri Pournima, may not be familiar to the new generation. However, Bhondla is still played in some places. The stress on the mind is relieved by singing fun songs of Bhondla. Everyone brings some food from home, which the others recognize, this is called recognizing the poor. Then the food brought by everyone is increased with the hope that everyone will have enough. The shape of an elephant is drawn on the plate with chalk, rangoli or rice. The elephant is worshipped as the vehicle of Lakshmi, and the rain that falls on the Hasta Nakshatra makes the future provision of nature, makes the earth fertile, and as a gratitude for that, the elephant is worshipped and a procession is taken around it.

Also Read: Shopping During Pitru Paksha? Know Auspicious Muhurats to buy New Things

Navratri Cultural Program 2025

On the occasion of the festival, the hymn that gives glory, Shri Sukta, is recited collectively. Bhondla and Hatga are played for nine days and nine places. On this occasion, housewives and working women come together to dance, sing traditional songs, perform Garba dances at night, hold a vigil, hold a Khirapat recognition program, eat food and literally become 'free' by releasing physical and mental stress. It is said that this is a kind of outlet for women in terms of social health. Which is absolutely necessary. Navratri also achieves that purpose. Only obscene dances and the use of revealing clothes should be avoided, only then will the sanctity of the festival be preserved.

This year's Navratri 9 Colors 2025 are as follows:

22 September 2025, Monday, White color

23 September 2025, Tuesday, Red color

24 September 2025, Wednesday, Blue color

25 September 2025, Thursday, Yellow color

26 September 2025, Friday, Green color

27 September 2025, Saturday, Gray color

28 September 2025, Sunday, Orange color

29 September 2025, Monday, Peacock color

30 September 2025, Tuesday, Pink color