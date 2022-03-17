How to take care of yourself in rising temperatures?;Beat the heat with these tips

The heatwave has developed especially in the month of March in the central part of India. As the heatwave continues over large parts of the country, Akola in Maharashtra and Barmer in Rajasthan recorded a maximum temperature of 42.9 degrees, the highest across India on Wednesday, the IMD said.

In many cities of Maharashtra, the temperature has crossed 40 degrees Celsius. The meteorological department has warned of heat wave in Vidarbha today. Nagpur, Wardha, Akola and Amravati districts of Vidarbha are likely to experience heat waves.

Stepping out in the scorching summer sun is not good for you. But if you have to step out, then these are the things that you should keep in mind:

- Avoid going out in the sun between 12 noon and 3 pm.

- Drink enough water even if you are not thirsty.

- Wear light-colored loose-cotton clothes.

- Wear protective sunglasses, umbrellas, hats, shoes or slippers when going out in the sun.

-Keep water with you while traveling.

-Avoid carbonated soft drinks, coffee, tea, as it reduces body water.

-Do not eat stale food

-Do not keep children or pets in parked vehicles.

-If you feel tired, see a doctor immediately.

-Drink homemade drinks like ORS, lassi, rice water, lemon water, buttermilk, kokum sherbet etc.

-Keep animals in the shade, give them plenty of water.

-Keep the house cool and well ventilated.

-Make sure that the amount of fluid in the body remains balanced

-Heatstroke can be dangerous so don't ignore the symptoms