I strongly believe that health and happiness go hand in hand: Anushka Sharma

New Delhi, May 4 Actress Anushka Sharma is known to be particular about nutrition, lifestyle and the impact of products on the environment. The actress and entrepreneur has now invested in and become the brand ambassador of Slurrp Farm, a brand that is reviving the use of super grains, driven by a strong vision of providing healthy snacks and mealtime options for young children and adults.

Through its innovative portfolio of millet, ragi and oats-based packaged food products

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor