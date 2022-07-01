IKEA set to launch its second city store in Mumbai

July 1, 2022

New Delhi, July 1 The largest Swedish retailer of home furnishings in the world, IKEA, is set to launch its second small-format city shop in India as part of its ongoing omnichannel expansion. The new store will debut at Mumbai's mall, R CITY Mall in Ghatkopar

