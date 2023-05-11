Increase productivity, self-assurance, fulfilment, and sleep through mindfulness

By life

New Delhi, May 11 Idanim, a meditation and mental wellness app, just reached the milestone of 1,000 guided meditations over more than 40 categories, including meditations for sleep, antistress, anxiety reduction, vipassana, etc. to support specific goals. In less than a year after its release, the app has received over 50,000 downloads, and more than 5,000 users meditate using it each month.



With a total experience of more than 200 years teaching meditation, the platform's team of world-famous teachers comes from a variety of countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, India, Singapore, and others.

Idanim users can receive guided meditations from these teachers. The app includes daily LIVE meditations with these masters in addition to guided meditations. These sessions give Idanim users an opportunity to interact with these international mindfulness experts and obtain answers to their questions about meditation in addition to experiencing meditation in a studio-like setting with a LIVE teacher.

The app also has a feature called "Recommend Me" that allows users to get personalised experiences and find meditation materials quickly. The app's user-friendly interface makes it suitable for both newcomers and seasoned practitioners. Users can select any meditation category and start practising right away. Depending on one's interests, one can also put diverse techniques like Yoga Nidra, Buddhist and Zen meditations, and chakra meditations into practise.

Commenting on the same, Raman Mittal, Co-founder, Idanim says: "Meditation is a practice of exploring within oneself and is not a fixed destination, where one should aspire to reach. Your head doesn't become vacuumed free of thoughts, utterly undistracted. It's a special place where you experience each and every moment in the now. When we meditate we venture into the workings of our minds: our sensations, our emotions, and our thoughts. We are delighted to introduce 1000 meditations across 40+ categories to create a mindful environment."

Idanim was created for working people and individuals to increase productivity, self-assurance, fulfilment, and sleep through mindfulness.

It was developed by TO THE NEW, a digital tech services firm and seven-time Great Place to Work winner.

