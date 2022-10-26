Indian festivities spark up more conversation among daters

New Delhi, Oct 26 According to a survey by dating app QuackQuack, usage of the app significantly increased during celebrations. "We noticed a spike in app downloads at the start of October.

We saw a 47 per cent increase in local matches and a nearly 44 per cent increase in discussions as Diwali draws closer. Most individuals return to their hometowns around this time, and many of them look for someone to spend out with at the festivals," said founder and CEO, Ravi Mittal.

In order to understand how Indian holidays, notably Diwali, affect the dating app's expansion, the App polled 15k users from tier 1 and tier 2 locations.

Surprisingly, smaller towns like Guwahati, Agartala, and Bhopal were close behind with a sharp increase in app usage, trailing only Tier 1 cities Delhi and Bangalore in terms of the number of matches played during Diwali.

What is Diwali without mithai ?

Among this year's hot icebreakers, Mithai undoubtedly took first place. 31 per cent of men acknowledged using Mithai to find potential love interests. In comparison to other other cities in the nation, Kolkata had the highest percentage of daters between the ages of 25 and 30 who mentioned Mithai in their conversations

