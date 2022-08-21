Indulge In 'Suite' Surprises

New Delhi, Aug 21 The time is right to lavish luxury and extravagance on your loved ones. For those seeking opulence, the famed hotel suites at Taj are ideal. With the help of Taj's Suite Surprises programme, visitors can take advantage of luxurious accommodations that each give a different perspective on history and authenticity while on vacation.

Choose the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad, a gem in the skies, to walk like the kings and queens. The majestic rooms at Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur, which have been meticulously restored, emit a fusion of historic and modern ambiance, making every visitor feel like a special guest of the Maharana.

The suites at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, are a showcase of history with valuable artworks, colonial furniture, and superb architectural design for those wishing to relive the regality of famous palaces without leaving the city. The Taj Palace in New Delhi, which exudes grandiosity and is renowned for having the finest suites, provides an unparalleled fusion of Indian art's most iconic aspects, warm, individualised service, and incomparable grandeur. Consider the room at Taj Madikeri Resort & Spa, Coorg, which features an open-to-sky heated lap pool and breathtaking views of the mountains if you're looking for a mountain hideaway.

Even a brief weekend getaway becomes an unforgettable experience because to the rooms' stunning architecture.

