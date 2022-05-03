Indulge in the flavours of Eid

New Delhi, May 3 Eid is celebrated all over the world, and the best part is eating all of the delicious food while surrounded by the warmth and love of family and friends. Typically, the spread consists of non-vegetarian food, leaving our vegetarian friends with limited options.

Collosal Hospitality's Kynd Cafe and Bar Pune have come up with delicious and healthy vegetarian options like "Veg Galouti Kebab" and "Mushroom Kheema Pav" which you can easily male at home.

Mushroom Pav - Portion: 2

Ingredients:

Mushroom 250gm

Porcini mushroom 20gm

Chopped garlic 10gm

Chopped ginger 5gm

Chopped masala 100gm

Lemon slice 15gm

Green coriander 5gm

Amul butter 10gm

Oil 10ml

Salt 2gm

Pav 8 pieces

Kitchen king 2gm

Green chilli 2gm

Onion rings (raw) 50gm

METHOD:

Take a pan heat it adds oil and saute chopped garlic and chopped ginger until it's golden brown. Add mushroom and porcini mushroom in it and saute it until all the water reduces and it's soft in texture. Then add chopped masala, kitchen king, green coriander to it. Add salt as per the seasoning. Take four pieces of pav (mini slider bun) cut it from the top and remove all sponges from inside. Then toast it in the oven for 10seconds and remove it back. Then fill it with the mushroom mixer. And garnish it with chilly and lemon slices. And some onion rings on the side.

Edamame Galouti Kebab

Ingredients:

Edamame 150 gm

Hung Curd 50 gm

Spinach 200 gm

Mace powder 10 gm

Black pepper 5 gm

Green cardamom 20 gm

Gram flour 100 gm

Salt 20 gm

Chaat masala 30 gm

Cumin powder 20 gm

Almonds 30 gm

Coriander leaves 40 gm

Green chilli 20 gm

Methi mayonnaise 2 tsp

Ghee 10 ml

METHOD

First take hung curd then add chopped edamame, blanched spinach, chopped green chilli, coriander leaves, gram flour, dried fruits, salt, mace powder, and freshly cracked black pepper. Mix well all the ingredients, making sure the edamame, spinach and hung curd are combined well. Do not over-knead and prepare small-sized patties or kebabs. Now, shallow fry kebabs on a hot plate with ghee till the kebabs turn golden brown. Drain the kebab into kitchen paper to remove excess oil. Finally, serve the edamame, kebab with methi mayonnaise.

