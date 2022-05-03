Indulge in the flavours of Eid
By IANS | Published: May 3, 2022 02:24 PM2022-05-03T14:24:03+5:302022-05-03T14:40:22+5:30
New Delhi, May 3 Eid is celebrated all over the world, and the best part is eating all of the delicious food while surrounded by the warmth and love of family and friends. Typically, the spread consists of non-vegetarian food, leaving our vegetarian friends with limited options.
Collosal Hospitality's Kynd Cafe and Bar Pune have come up with delicious and healthy vegetarian options like "Veg Galouti Kebab" and "Mushroom Kheema Pav" which you can easily male at home.
Mushroom Pav - Portion: 2
Ingredients:
Mushroom 250gm
Porcini mushroom 20gm
Chopped garlic 10gm
Chopped ginger 5gm
Chopped masala 100gm
Lemon slice 15gm
Green coriander 5gm
Amul butter 10gm
Oil 10ml
Salt 2gm
Pav 8 pieces
Kitchen king 2gm
Green chilli 2gm
Onion rings (raw) 50gm
METHOD:
Take a pan heat it adds oil and saute chopped garlic and chopped ginger until it's golden brown. Add mushroom and porcini mushroom in it and saute it until all the water reduces and it's soft in texture. Then add chopped masala, kitchen king, green coriander to it. Add salt as per the seasoning. Take four pieces of pav (mini slider bun) cut it from the top and remove all sponges from inside. Then toast it in the oven for 10seconds and remove it back. Then fill it with the mushroom mixer. And garnish it with chilly and lemon slices. And some onion rings on the side.
Edamame Galouti Kebab
Ingredients:
Edamame 150 gm
Hung Curd 50 gm
Spinach 200 gm
Mace powder 10 gm
Black pepper 5 gm
Green cardamom 20 gm
Gram flour 100 gm
Salt 20 gm
Chaat masala 30 gm
Cumin powder 20 gm
Almonds 30 gm
Coriander leaves 40 gm
Green chilli 20 gm
Methi mayonnaise 2 tsp
Ghee 10 ml
METHOD
First take hung curd then add chopped edamame, blanched spinach, chopped green chilli, coriander leaves, gram flour, dried fruits, salt, mace powder, and freshly cracked black pepper. Mix well all the ingredients, making sure the edamame, spinach and hung curd are combined well. Do not over-knead and prepare small-sized patties or kebabs. Now, shallow fry kebabs on a hot plate with ghee till the kebabs turn golden brown. Drain the kebab into kitchen paper to remove excess oil. Finally, serve the edamame, kebab with methi mayonnaise.
