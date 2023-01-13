New Delhi, Jan 13 The year is off to an innovative start at Method Kalaghoda with the solo exhibition "Interdimensional Hypnosees," by Spanish Neo-Futurist visual artist Demsky. Demsky's performance here will be his first ever in India.

People have been interested in the future ever since we came into being. One of the defining traits of humanity is the desire to create the future while preventing damage. Demsky, an early member of the neo-futurist movement, has provided direction and inspiration for how to interpret and speculate on what this might be.

His evolution of future aesthetics started with murals in the 1990s, paintings in the 2000s, and now sculptures in the second decade of the century. This new phase of Demsky's journey is a refined exploration of the coalescence of materials and mediums in times to come. As a viewer, the understanding is a little more fantastic. If we believe that the future could exist in parallel to the present in a different dimension, would it be possible for an Individual to travel between the two unnoticed? Can a sliver of the future be brought back in time and presented to us today? Demsky's objects would most certainly make you believe it's a possibility. An interdimensional Being is defined as one that can travel between dimensions. Through his body of work, Demsky awakens us to the experience.

Exhibition Dates : January 12 to February 12

Time - Open daily from 11 am to 6 pm except Mondays.

Address -Method Kalaghoda, 86, Nagindas Master Rd, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001

Website - https://themethod.art/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor