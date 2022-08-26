International Convention of Wedding Fraternity makes its debut

New Delhi, Aug 26 India's wedding business is one of the biggest in the world, and The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru is getting ready to welcome renowned wedding industry specialists who help the sector reach its billion-dollar sales threshold. Reputable industry experts will be present at the event, participating in interactive sessions and sharing their years of knowledge in the wedding industry. One of the largest events for the wedding industry in Asia, ICWF 2022, will take place at The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru at Bhartiya City from August 26-28, 2022.

The Leela Bhartiya City's team will design experiences to highlight the true spirit of the events in luxury with top-notch amenities and cutting-edge technology. ICWF, or the International Convention of Wedding Fraternity, is an organisation founded by wedding industry professionals in India who are passionate and knowledgeable about revolutionising the Indian wedding scene by setting international standards. ICWF establishes a venue where wedding pioneers, leaders and newcomers may join together to discuss their goals, successes, and accomplishments in relation to the wedding business. Multi-level conversations are taking place during the event to create a framework that will serve as a guide for upcoming changes.

Wedding planners, designers, decorators, stylists, photographers, and influencers may integrate, analyse and discuss cutting-edge concepts, ideas and trends at the glitzy ICWF event. ICWF sponsors annual events that inspire professionals to advance their careers, broaden their networks, and learn new things in order to hone their craft and take the wedding business to new levels of altruism. Over the course of the four-day event, every facet of the wedding industry is exhibited and celebrated.

Ranveer Brar, Sumit Jayakrishnan, Roshan Abbas, Vandana Mohan, Sabbas Joseph, Rituraj Khanna, and Prathip Thyagarajan, among others, will attend this year's ICWF and GIWA Awards events.

