International, Multibrand Streetwear Store now in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Jan 29 CAPSUL, India's first multi-brand streetwear platform, opens a Concept Store at Hatworks Boulevard - A heritage property on Cunningham Road in Bengaluru. The outlet spreads over 1750 sq. ft., with the concept store split into two parts; 750 sq. ft. indoor space to showcase the latest drops from the International Streetwear brands and a dedicated 1000 sq. ft. space to host relevant events.

The Store was designed by juxtaposing CAPSUL's contemporary curation within the heritage aesthetic of the space. The vibe inside the Store gives the feeling that one has stepped into a new age art gallery, while the architectural element of this heritage property has a vintage aesthetic. Stone pathways paralleled with luscious greenery, high roofs of Burma teak, French windows, tall original wooden door frames, Italian floor tiles molded into floral patterns are vital elements that draw a lot of admiration.

CAPSUL

Products are refreshed every week in keeping with the brand's weekly "drops" calendar. And there is always something exclusive for customers who visit the Store! The collection is carefully curated to elevate lifestyle culture in the country and is exclusive to CAPSUL.

The CAPSUL Store showcases the latest range of Streetwear, collectibles, accessories, and sneaker care from over 20 brands. The unique, limited edition BE@RBRICK Designer Toy Terrarium is an example of products available exclusively in the Store.

"Streetwear has introduced me to amazing artists and brands led by master storytellers. We opened the CAPSUL Store to provide access to contemporary, emerging and exclusive streetwear brands from around the world to our home city," says Meenakshi Singh, Co-founder CAPSUL.

CAPSUL

Elaborating further, Bhavisha Dave, Co-founder CAPSUL, says, "Streetwear is at the intersection of fashion, music, art, action sports and culture. It is becoming culturally acceptable to wear casual clothing in many settings. And Streetwear is the power dressing of the casual wear world. We are süper excited to bring our Store to consumers who want to taste this culture or immerse themselves in it."

The Store is located inside Bangalore's premier luxury retail destination, Hatworks Boulevard, an iconic space about 200 years old. It boasts 20 feet high ceilings with original Mangalorean roof tiles and flooring - a must-visit for anybody from or travelling to Bangalore.

