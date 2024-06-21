International Yoga Day 2024: By Embracing Yoga, We Cultivate Sense Of Inner Peace And Harmony, Says Siddhaa Akshar

Hailing From the Oldest School of the Himalayas, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar is an internationally acclaimed Yogic Master and Visionary. Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar through yoga spreading the message of peace and harmony.

Growing in the serene mountains and landscapes of Himachal Pradesh, known as Dev Bhumi, the Siddhaa Akshar was imbued with deep Himalayan wisdom in harnessing human life to enrich the experiences of humanity. Living amidst the mountains, he continuously absorbed this knowledge which guided him towards a path of yoga and spirituality.

Believing yoga as a beautiful and integral part of life, Siddhaa Akshar says, “Yoga is like food for the soul—our bodies and minds thrive when nurtured through regular yoga practice. By embracing yoga, we cultivate a sense of inner peace and harmony, allowing us to navigate life's ups and downs with grace and strength.”

By fusing the traditional knowledge of Himalayan Yoga with modern forms of exercise such as Aerial Yoga, Wheel Yoga, Super Brain Power Yoga, and Siddhawalk, Siddhaa Akshar has carved a niche for himself on the global map. Founder and President of the World Yoga Organisation he also established the International Siddha Foundation and Shri Mahaprabhu Jagannatha Sangh.

A Regular Columnist for newspapers and the author of books, 'The Science of Mudra' And 'Yoga Namaskar’ this visionary has shared his yogic experience with various athletes of international fame such as the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, Australian cricket star Matthew Hayden, and trained the inspirational wrestling champions Geeta and Babitha Phogat to name a few.

In a one-on-one interview with Lokmat representative Dr. Anubha Jain, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar talked about the importance of Yoga Day and said, “When we assign a specific timeline to certain days, we build a collective consciousness that unites the world in one thought and brings harmony. This is the essence of International Yoga Day. This day helps us to spread the knowledge and power of yoga far and wide. It also allows us to express our gratitude for the masters who have blessed humanity with the science of yoga. Through Yoga Day we foster a global sense of unity and promote the holistic benefits of this ancient practice. It's time to recognize yoga’s role in enhancing physical, mental, and spiritual well-being, and to encourage its adoption for a healthier, more harmonious world.”

This year on June 21st the Akshar Yoga Kendraa is set to achieve 7 new Guinness World Records by holding 7 distinct Yogasanas. Siddhaa Akshar said, “We've already achieved 4 Guinness World Records in the past, and this year, we aimed higher with 7 distinct yoga asanas. For this record-making attempt, we included 2,500 practitioners in the official count, with more than 3,000 participants overall. People from various walks of life, including members of the Indian Army, NCC, Air Force, Karnataka State Police etc. with practitioners from 20 different countries, such as Singapore, Germany, England, the USA, Japan, Switzerland, Italy, and Spain are participating. All the participants have been trained by Akshar Yoga Kendraa. We discovered these asanas were available for record-setting accomplishments. Our efforts paid off, and we successfully achieved the records. In recognition of this massive accomplishment, the Department of Posts has decided to release a special cover and postmark. By bringing together a diverse group of individuals from across the globe, we hope to emphasize the unity and inclusivity inherent in the practice of yoga."

Talking about Spirituality, yoga, and meditation, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar told me that spirituality is a way of life. Practices such as yoga, meditation, pranayama, and chanting are different paths that help us connect with and comprehend the essence of spirituality. Yoga primarily focuses on enhancing physical strength and power while improving the internal communication between the body and mind. Meditation focuses on mental and emotional well-being. Meditation is a science in itself. When practiced together, they multiply their benefits, creating a harmonious mind-body connection that promotes overall health and happiness. In essence, meditation is a crucial aspect of the broader concept of spirituality. Meditation serves as a vital practice within the spiritual journey, helping individuals to attain peace, insight, and a deeper connection with the universe.