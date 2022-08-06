New Delhi, Aug 6 Peer pressure is a real phenomenon, that much is obvious. The urge to follow what our friends or peers are doing, even if we aren't fully comfortable with it, is something we have all experienced at some point in our lives.

Despite its widespread use, there is still much disagreement over whether peer pressure is a genuine phenomena. Some claim that it's only the result of our own personal decisions and choices, while others insist that it's a very genuine societal force that has the power to affect our behaviour. On the one hand, psychological research has demonstrated that individuals are more likely to follow the social standards of their group in order to fit in. However, some experts contend that additional variables, such as the desire to appease superiors or the fear of rejection, might also account for conformist behaviour.

So, what's the truth? Is peer pressure a real thing, or is it just something we make up in our own minds?

As it turns out, there's actually a lot of scientific evidence to support the existence of peer pressure. Studies have shown that people are more likely to conform to the behaviour of those around them, even if that behaviour is harmful or risky.

