Ishaan Khatter says his ideal date is to camp-out

New Delhi, April 1 Bumble, the women-first dating and social networking app, has partnered with the popular actor Ishaan Khatter for a special appearance in their new campaign 'You've Got This. The campaign encourages GenZ and Millennial daters to make the best first moves and take charge of their dating journeys.

In the musical, Ishaan Khatter is seen grooving to the tunes of the peppy track. When asked about his ideal date, Ishaan shares, My idea of a perfect date would be a movie followed by dinner. Or probably camping out somewhere, maybe near a lake, where you could do stargazing, listen to some music, enjoy the gentle breeze and have a dessert.

Sharing dating tips for single Ind, Ishaan said, "You should be honest and kind to yourself as well as the other person."

Excited to share what his Bumble Bio would read, Ishaan exclaimed, "You are safe here because this is a Bio-Bumble!"

Watch Ishaan in a new avatar in this video.

