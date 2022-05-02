Jacqueline Fernandez & Badshah come together for Pepsi's latest anthem

New Delhi, May 2 Ready to add more fizz to your next party, Pepsi today launched its all-new summer anthem. 'Swag' has become a cultural zeitgeist that perfectly echoes youth beliefs and celebrates the unwavering spirit of the new generation. Putting this philosophy into action, the anthem, which is an extension of the 'Har Ghoont Mein Swag' campaign, features two of India's biggest youth icons, Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The two celebrities are ready to take India by storm with their musical hattrick, taking the brand's 'More Fizz, More Refreshing' proposition a step further, the upbeat new anthem encourages young people to embrace their uniqueness, quirkiness, and to wear their hearts on their sleeves. It is set in the context of a typical adolescent's life, which is full of fun and irreverence.

Jacqueline Fernandez, Badshah and Ahmed Khan danced to this new masterpiece which was unveiled this morning at a star-studded event in Mumbai.

Speaking on the anthem, Saumya Rathor, Category Lead, Cola, PepsiCo India, said, "As a culture curator, Pepsi has connected with consumers time and again with music& dance and has worked with the most iconic superstars to curated powerful pieces of culture across the world. The lyrics, ‘Check my Fizz' is all about celebrating the unshakeable self-belief and confidence of today's youth. With Badshah dropping the beats, Jacqueline Fernandez burning up the screen with her dance moves, and Bollywood heavy hitter Ahmed Khan directing the video, we're hoping to have India singing the song right back at us."

"I am extremely excited to be a part of Pepsi's new summer anthem once again. I am a quintessential challenger and Pepsi's challenger philosophy of owning your swag and living life with solid self-belief has always resonated with me. I hope people enjoy the song as much as I have enjoyed creating it," said Badshah about the song and his long-standing partnership with the brand.

Talking about the number, Bollywood star, Jacqueline Fernandez, said, "Our generation is all about owing everything with confidence and self-belief be it their opinions, their choice of clothes or their career choices. I am super thrilled to be a part of Pepsi's new summer anthem which takes this philosophy forward and in style - with a jaw-dropping number which is sure to take on the music scene by storm. The song is effortless, peppy and extremely relatable. The dance steps, the music, the colours and the costumes all come together to add to the perkiness of the song. I cannot wait for my fans to dive into this SWAG experience."

Ace Bollywood Director, Ahmed Khan said, "This new summer anthem is a supercool dance number that perfectly reflects today's generation – uninhibited, confident and full of swag. We have showcased this very attitude in the music video. I had an absolute blast working with Jacqueline and Badshah and that fun translates on screen. I can't wait to showcase the magic we have created yet again with Pepsi."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor