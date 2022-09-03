JJ Valaya collaborates with Obeetee Carpets

New Delhi, Sep 3 Obeetee Carpets has collaborated with JJ Valaya in a unique partnership which has resulted in two distinct yet beautiful creative narratives: a line of magnificent carpets inspired by The Jamawar Shawl and a series of candid fine art images capturing the magnificence of the places where these carpets are created - Mirzapur & Benares. Its image series was released in the form of a coffee table book titled "The Land of the Loom" at the launch event on September 2.

The new collection, aptly titled Kapurthala - from Kashmir to Marseilles, consists of 14 unique designs of luxury silk carpets created by Obeetee and conceptualised by JJ Valaya. The design philosophy follows the Jamawar or paisley from its origins in Kashmir to its European incarnation in Marseilles, France.

The event was graced by musician duo Amaan Ali Bangash & Ayaan Ali Bangash for a soulful performance, complimented by a special menu curated by celebrity Chef Tahir Sultan.

Talking about the new store, Rudra Chatterjee, Chairman, Obeetee, said, "For over a century we have enriched homes across geographies. A couple of years ago, we set up our first store in India. We are happy to report that we have outgrown that store and are now opening our doors to welcome you to our new flagship location in Delhi."

Angelique Dhama, CEO, Obeetee Retail, said, "The new flagship store in Delhi is designed to help our customers embark on this unforgettable journey and truly experience all that the brand stands for. What makes this launch even more special is the unveiling of our PTBI Collection with JJ Valaya. The exemplary vision and unparalleled craftsmanship behind this collection are revolutionary and we are ecstatic to share it with the world."

JJ Valaya, Founder & Creative Director, Valaya Homes, said, "No greater joy than working with the best! JJ Valaya & Obeetee coming together marks the birth of a partnership rooted in excellence and heralds the coming together of two legacy luxury brands, yielding, indeed, a very special kind of magic. Created with heart and skill, this line of fine carpets is poised to offer exceptional pieces of art for the floor."

