Karwa Chauth 2024: Dos and Don'ts to Follow While Observing Vrat

Married women celebrate Karwa Chauth by observing a day-long fast for their husbands' well-being, dressing in traditional red attire, and adhering to a strict anhydrous fasting ritual, which involves refraining from food and water. As the day concludes with moon worship, it’s important to follow key tips when breaking the fast.

Dos and Don'ts to Remember While Observing Vrat:

Start by hydrating with a glass of water once the sun sets, and consider opting for coconut water or buttermilk to replenish fluids and restore energy.

Start with foods that are light and easily digestible when breaking your Karwa Chauth fast. Fruits like bananas, apples, and watermelon provide natural sugars and help keep you hydrated.

Including a small amount of nuts or seeds in your meal can add beneficial fats and protein, offering long-lasting energy. Dairy products are also excellent for replenishing energy. Drinking sweetened milk, eating yogurt, or having lassi can calm the stomach and provide essential nutrients.

Important Caution: Do not observe the Karwa Chauth fast if you are pregnant, as it may negatively affect both you and your baby’s health.

For the puja, key materials include a karwa (earthen pot), lid, flour, fruits, turmeric, flowers, straw, kalash, curd, sugar, mouli (sacred thread), sweets, sieve, ghee, and milk.