KASHISH MIQFF 2022 opens up with glitz & glamour!

New Delhi, June 4 The remarkable Opening Night of the KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival 2022 opened at the picturesque premises of Mumbai`s Liberty Cinema. Out and proud contributors of the network shimmered on the Red Carpet in all finery!

The hosts for the night had been actor Paras Tomar & TV speak display host Renil Abraham who struck a chord with the audience! The esteemed ladies' duo of the Advisory Board such as Dolly Thakore & Arunaraje Patil had been our 'chaar chaands' of the night.

"It is such a joy to be back in the theater with KASHISH 2022, and share this evening with a full house of almost 1000 people! And we are truly happy to be kickstarting the June Pride Month on June 1st and the festival will continue in its hybrid edition till June 12th. We are celebrating cinema in all its diversity, with a number of films from countries where LGBTQ+ communities are still marginalized. And we are super delighted to bring 30 Indian LGBTQ+ films in the next four days," said Sridhar Rangayan, festival director.

The stage, full of entertainment and top-notch performances, featured dancer choreographer Sandip Soparrkar and actress Babna Pani, and comedian Navin Nologna!

The opening night of the 13th edition of KASHISH was attended by senior officials who continue to be partners of the festival every year. Morgan Stanley's Sandeep Kapoor said this year, "We are working to create a comprehensive culture where employees can feel fully committed to their work," he said.

The winners of KASHISH Rainbow Voices were transgender actress Negha Sabapathy, The Fame Game's Rajshri Deshpande, director and producer duo Faraz Ansari & Marijke de Souza, and the gorgeous protagonist Divya Dutta & Swara, who starred in KASHISH's opening movie Antharam. Sheer Qorma's Bhasker premiered at KASHISH this Saturday!

Expressing immense happiness, Divya Dutta said, "This festival which truly embraces and celebrates the LGBTQ+ diversity, has been a very special event in Mumbai, bringing together the LGBTQ+ community and their allies every year to celebrate the best queer cinema. This year in its physical avatar once again, it will be a great joy to celebrate our film Sheer Qorma with the audiences."

The highlight was the heartfelt thanks from community members and volunteers.

