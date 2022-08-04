Keep moving...

New Delhi, Aug 4 On a bold mission to democratise sportswear and get the whole world and everybody moving, H&M Move launches with a global workout campaign, led by Movers - fitness icon Jane Fonda and acclaimed choreographer JaQuel Knight,

Offering a more accessible vision of sport by reframing it as movement, celebrating the fact that everyone on the planet is already a Mover, moving in a multitude of ways.

"H&M Move is a movement brand. We're here to celebrate movement and invite the world to move. Removing barriers to sport is very much at the heart of our purpose, starting with democratising sports apparel. We provide a wide range of movewear across several categories that are stylish, functional, and incredible value for our customers. Combined with our passion to get everybody and every body moving, together with our Movers Jane Fonda and JaQuel Knight, we are truly inspired for the journey ahead of us," said Simon Brown, General Manager H&M Move.

Academy Award-winning actor, activist, and fitness icon, Jane Fonda continues striving to move people 40 years after the release of her first workout video. She said, "I've spent a lot of my own life getting people to move and was naturally drawn to the mission of H&M Move to get the whole world moving, I also really liked their philosophy of 'movewear' over 'sportswear'. To me, it's not about sports or being the most athletic. It's about giving your body the kind of movement it needs to stay healthy so it can take care of you."

Jane is joined by fellow Mover, JaQuel Knight - the renowned choreographer responsible for some of the most iconic dances of our time and multiple Superbowl shows. "Collaborating with H&M Move felt like a great opportunity to further my personal mission to break down the barriers to movement and get the world moving and dancing. Together, we're creating a new precedent when it comes to sport and showing that there's no subscription needed to move," added JaQuel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor