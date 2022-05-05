Keep your immunity in check with 6 flavourful ice teas

New Delhi, May 5 As summer approaches, get your sunglasses and sunscreen ready because National Iced Tea Month is quickly approaching. When it comes to chilled beverages, iced tea has always been at the top of our list! Tall glasses brimming with natural goodness, a dash of sweetness, and oodles of ice that's something we can all relate to!

From being an important part of Southern hospitality to unsweetened black iced tea being served all over the country, iced teas have taken over most restaurants, food trucks, and bars, and are now sold in a variety of forms by major tea brands. To say the least, the rise of cool teas or iced teas has been meteoric! Between 2017 and 2022, global Cool tea consumption increased from 37 to 45 billion litres.

An increasing number of consumers want easy-to-brew, quick, and delicious iced teas that not only provide a sigh of relief in the hot summers but are also increasingly offering more as a healthier beverage in comparison to carbonated drinks. With a conscious shift in consumer preferences, home-grown tea brands are seeing an increase in demand for healthier cool teas that contain natural sugars like stevia, are made from real loose-leaf teas, and can provide a variety of health benefits. So, let's take a look at the Top Iced Teas that you can enjoy this summer!

Herbal Iced Teas

Herbal iced teas are a great option because they are caffeine-free and contain no "tea" at all. It's a delectable blend of herbs, spices, flowers and other botanicals. Iced Hibiscus tea, blended with spices and flowers such as chamomile and blue pea cornflower, is a personal favourite. These teas have delectable tart-like flavours and are high in antioxidants. Other Turmeric iced blends to consider include the Turmeric Ginger Iced Tea, which combines the anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric with the soothing properties of ginger to help settle indigestion.

Floral Iced Teas

Who doesn't enjoy flowers? Flower-power is popular in the tea world, where it is used to create delectable concoctions with ambrosial aromas, delectable taste, and a world of good health. Chamomile tea, for example, has excellent calming properties and can also be brewed as an iced tea. To make a flavourful cool tea with flowers, however, you'll need green tea or black tea in the mix to accentuate the flavours.

Instant Iced Tea Premixes

Most of us want an easy way out, which is where Instant Iced Teas come in! Nestle first introduced instant iced teas in the 1950s, and they have been selling like hot cakes ever since! Instant iced teas are basically ready-made iced tea premixes that are water soluble

