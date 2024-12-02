Khandoba Navratri 2024: Rituals, Fasting, Ghatasthapana, and Know What is Bhandara Offering

December 2 marks the beginning of the Margashirsha month, celebrated as the Diwali of the gods. This day is observed as the Deepawali of God, featuring the Deepotsav at Khandoba's temple, where Khandoba's Navratri also commences. The six-day Navratri of Champashashti runs from Margashirsha Shuddha Pratipada to Shuddha Shashthi, with deep devotion in Jejuri. This year, Nagdive Puja is on the 6th, and Champashashti will occur on December 7, 2024.

Khandoba's Navratri has rich mythology, celebrating his appearance as a male and female deity to vanquish the demons Mani and Malla. Devotees fast for five days, concluding on the sixth, while a Nandadeep (sacred lamp) is kept before the deity. Offerings of bel leaves, davana, and marigold flowers are made, as Khandoba favors these. The significance of filling the Bhandara and tank in Khandoba's worship is paramount. Champashti Shadaratri is the main festival for Shri Khandoba, starting with the establishment of the Ghat (ceremonial pot) on Margashirsha Shuddha Pratipada and concluding on Shashti. Families with Khandoba as their deity set up the Ghat in their homes. The head of the family fasts and offers a garland of flowers to the Ghat daily. On Champashti, the Ghat is opened for family rituals.

Bhandara, or turmeric powder, is vital in Khandoba's worship. On Champashti, offerings include Thombara (cooked plantains with curd and salt), rice flour, eggplant paste, onion, and garlic, preceded by the ritual of filling the tank.

Also Read: Champa Shashthi 2024: Date, Shubha Muhurta Time, Rituals and Significance of Lord Khandoba Navratri

Filling the tank involves placing ingredients like vidya leaves, money, betel nut, bhandara, and coconut into a tamhan (ceremonial vessel). The tamhan is lifted three times while reciting "Sadanandacha Yelkot" or "Elkot Elkot Jai Malhar." Devotees then perform aarti with a lamp, pour out the bhandara and coconut, and distribute prasad to all.