Khandoba Navratri 2025 Date: Ghatasthapana, Puja Vidhi, Rituals, Fasting and Significance of Martand Bhairav Utsav

Martand Bhairav Shadratrotsav which is popularly know as Khandoba Navratri is one of the major festival celebrated at the famous Khandoba Temple in Jejuri (Pune district) in Maharashtra. Martand Bhairav ​​is the fierce form of Lord Shiva, also known as Khandoba or Malhari. This festival is held in the month of Margashirsha and lasts for six days . This year, the festival will begin from 21st November 2025 (Friday) and will continue till 26th November 2025.

Six nights and seven days (21st to 26th November). The last day is especially important, in which a large number of devotees come for darshan. During this festival, devotees perform special worship of Martand Bhairav ​​(Khandoba).

Puja and Ritual

Ghatasthapana and Puja: The festival begins with Ghatasthapana. Martand Bhairava is worshipped by installing an urn at home or in a temple. It is believed that carrying 21 bel leaves fulfills one's wishes. After bathing in the morning, flower garlands, offerings (sweets) and aarti are performed.

Daily Puja and Vrat: Every morning and evening, worship, flower garlands, and offerings are offered. Devotees fast or eat fruits. At night, a vigil (night festival) is held and bhajan-kirtan, mantra chanting (like "Om Martand Bhairavai Namah") is performed. There is a palanquin ceremony and a game of drums and cards in the temple.

Special Ritual of Offering Turmeric: Offering turmeric is a very important and ancient ritual during the Martand Bhairava (Khandoba) Shadratratri festival. This ritual is mainly performed to remove anger, get rid of sins, get prosperity and protection. The story of Khandoba says that turmeric (halkund) is offered to calm the anger caused by his fierce form.

Food for dogs: Since the vehicle of Bhairava is a dog, milk, bread or sweets are offered to dogs.

Deepadaan and Ratrijagaran: Katha-paath, stotra pathan (like Bhairava Ashtak) is said at night by lighting a lamp.

On Champa Shashti, the final day, a large fair is held. Devotees climb the steps for darshan, followed by special annadan and maha aarti, marking the festival's end. The festival is believed to liberate devotees from fear, sin, and negative energies, bestowing prosperity, protection, and success, and is particularly auspicious for farmers, warriors, and businessmen. Lakhs of devotees visit the Jejuri temple for this occasion.