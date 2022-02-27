KHETA: Showcasing Shershabadi Women's Embroidery

New Delhi, Feb 27 KHETA, an embroidery exhibition of lesser-known reversible quilts made by Shershabadi women from Bihar's Kishanganj district, will be held at the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, Bhairon Marg, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, from March 4 to April 3, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Originally settled in the Malda district of Bangladesh on land given by Emperor Sher Shah Suri

