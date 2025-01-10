Know How Bananas Support Weight Loss and Help Manage Diabetes

Bananas are often misunderstood when it comes to weight management and diabetes, but they are actually a highly nutritious and beneficial fruit. Available year-round and affordable, bananas are rich in potassium, fiber, vitamin C, and carbohydrates, making them an excellent source of energy, especially before or after exercise, during trekking, or prior to playing outdoor sports.

However, some people who are trying to lose weight or manage diabetes avoid bananas, fearing that they may spike blood sugar levels or cause weight gain. The truth, according to dietitian Shalini Sudhakar, is that eating bananas does not immediately increase blood sugar levels. This is because bananas are high in fiber, which slows down the digestion and absorption of sugar into the bloodstream. Therefore, consuming bananas in moderation, at appropriate times—such as between meals or between breakfast and lunch—can be safe for people with diabetes.

Regarding weight gain, Dr. Shilpa Arora explains that completely avoiding bananas in the name of weight loss is a mistake. The fiber in bananas helps improve metabolism and digestion, which can actually support weight loss efforts. Therefore, as long as they are eaten in moderation and with the guidance of a dietician, bananas can be a healthy addition to a weight-loss plan.